COMMENTARY: Foreign aid garners fire

When I read that President Biden invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House as Congress fought over Ukraine aid, I was intrigued by many things. For one, President Biden’s continuation to help Ukraine in order to maintain peace concerns those in Congress and many others because it all added up to $106 billion! Don’t forget that this includes funding for the Israel-Hamas War and the U.S. border. I believe there should be concern about overspending and how we can strike a balance between helping others and ourselves. The national debt is becoming more of a problem in view of the rise in military spending and the continuous financial crises. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the national debt could potentially continue growing at an unsustainable rate, with potential negative financial consequences for the country’s overall economic stability. Funds for foreign conflicts should not be allocated without matching steps to solve domestic funding issues to avoid making the country’s financial vulnerabilities worse. It can be prevented by looking at the long-term effects of our economy rather than the short-term. While we cannot prevent or control certain circumstances, they should be acknowledged as such because they can have an impact on our country. Overspending can do more harm than good, especially when it comes to U.S. citizens. My family has struggled to get a home ever since COVID-19 began, and we were forced out of our home due to the rise of inflation. After barely stabilizing, they were still facing challenges. I’ve seen beautiful cities like San Antonio, where after the pandemic the city became flooded with homeless people. It harms many people because, in the United States, it would be common sense to stay out of foreign conflicts, as the first president of the U.S., George Washington, warned us about in his farewell address. There are many additions that could potentially happen, but hopefully sometime in the future they will be sustained.

While helping our allies can be helpful in maintaining peace, it can do more harm than good, almost like fighting fire with fire. President Biden spends these excessive amounts of money on a war that isn’t his, which could potentially increase debt in the country. Some supporters argue that maintaining a strong overseas presence is necessary for maintaining national security, while opponents worry about the growing expenses and possible effects on the country’s economy. It is important that we find a balance between both, all in all. It is critical to evaluate the long-term effects on the economic health of the United States as the Biden administration hopefully navigates through these difficulties.

Spending decisions must take the long term into consideration, and a balanced strategy that takes care of both our country and foreign responsibilities is desired.

Zoe Lee Alvarez lives in Pharr.