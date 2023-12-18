Only have a minute? Listen instead

Event sponsors garner gratitude

Here we are attending the 27th annual Kids at the Movies. Shout out to the wonderful sponsors who collaborate every year to make this annual event a success:

The Order of Alhambra Caravan 91 Region 7, Brownsville Jaycees, the Isabel family Bingo Operations, and the Brownsville Independent School District’s Administrative Office, members of the Board, and most importantly the Special Services Department!

Happy Holidays!

Hector Hernandez

Grand commander

Order of Alhambra Alva Caravan 91

Brownsville

Don’t drive impaired

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” The holiday season is right around the corner. For many people this means family time; for others it may mean get-togethers with friends. Either way, in many of these gatherings, alcohol and other substances will be present. Therefore, it is very important to plan ahead. Don’t turn these holidays into tragedies.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. It is important to bring awareness to the thousands of deaths caused by this issue. Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is considered impaired driving.

Every year, thousands of people lose a loved one due to impaired driving. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 1,162 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2022. This was a 2% increase from 2021. Due to data limitations, it is not known exactly how many fatal crashes happen because of drugged driving. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a study of 4,243 drivers who were seriously injured in fatal crashes and received help at seven trauma centers found that 54% of drivers tested positive for alcohol and/or drugs from September 2019 to July 2021.

It is extremely important to have good focus, quick reaction, and be fully aware of your surroundings while driving. Alcohol and drugs prevent you from driving safely. In Texas, the permitted alcohol limit to drive is 0.08 grams of alcohol per deciliter of blood. Even though this is the legal limit of alcohol to drive, impaired driving can begin at lower levels for some people.

After alcohol, marijuana is the most common drug found in the blood of drivers involved in crashes. Some effects of being impaired by illicit drugs are slowed reaction time, impaired coordination, distorted perception, attention span, among other effects. Similarly, being impaired by alcohol can reduce the ability to judge distance, speed and movement of other vehicles.

Every human body is different and has different tolerances and reactions. Therefore, to avoid any tragedies, please don’t drive drunk or drugged. Plan ahead. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Here are tips to prevent impaired driving: Have a designated driver who will not consume alcohol or drugs; call a taxi, Uber or Lyft: stay over at the house where you are; don’t let friends or family drive if they are impaired; and last but not least, keep the holiday spirit bright and jolly while being responsible — “everywhere you go.”

Jaira Loyde

Public relations coordinator

Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas

Pharr

