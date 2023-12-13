Only have a minute? Listen instead

SpaceX blasted

On Nov. 18, SpaceX attempted another launch that ended in another rocket explosion. According to Texas Public Radio, the Super Heavy rocket caused an earthquake that was felt up to an hour away from the launch facility at Boca Chica Beach. Sierra Club is now gathering responses on the South Texas Environmental Justice Network and through the local non-profit SaveRGV.

What else should locals be concerned about?

According to the ReadWrite publication, there are still questions as to how the water deluge system is being utilized during launches and whether SpaceX has even applied for a permit to dispose of this industrial process wastewater as required by the US Clean Water Act.

Additionally, SpaceX has asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a permit to dump 200,000 gallons of treated wastewater every day into our South Bay Coastal Preserve. Hudson DeYoe, Professor at UTRGV and expert on seagrass, says “the dumping will likely throw off conditions in the water … killing off sections of seagrass and the health of thousands of acres of seagrass habitat is in question now.”

If you have any doubt our RGV ecology is being severely threatened by SpaceX, doubt it no more.

Diane Teter

Edinburg

Don’t overbook doctors’ offices

Over the past almost 20 years since moving here I’ve heard and continue to hear shocking stories from elderly patients at their doctors’ offices in Brownsville that could easily fill a book. It seems to be a trend across the county among medical practitioners and some emergency rooms.

Why is it acceptable in the minds of physicians to allow their staff to overbook how many patients they see in a day? Why is it OK to leave infirm patients waiting for more than two, three and even up to seven hours in waiting rooms or hospital emergency rooms?

At what point did many doctors decide that a patient’s time and comfort don’t matter? It’s quite obviously a conscious decision by many physicians in Brownsville and across the county to treat their sick patients like livestock, crammed into waiting rooms similar to cattle holding pens, without regard to their being sick, in pain or contaminating others in their waiting rooms. The World Health Organization promotes non-crowding as a means to avoid spreading COVID-19, wearing masks while in close quarters such as waiting rooms, using HEPA filters, etc., and yet Valley doctor’s offices in this area are intentionally overcrowded against the best practices recommended and used in the medical field by most everyone else. Unacceptable!

It’s highly unlikely that so many doctors’ offices have hired incompetent staff, and it’s more likely intentional by doctors’ orders to overbook. Stop disrespecting your patients and their time for perceived dollar signs that you have placed on their heads like livestock. Train your staff in time management so you treat your patients with the respect they deserve for putting their faith in your ability to treat them. If you set an appointment for 10 a.m., then you should be seeing your patient by 10:30 at the latest. Unfortunately, due to our location patients are without many choices in available doctors and you all have realized this and abuse that knowledge and your patients.

Could that be construed as malpractice? Maybe it should.

Personally, I would never trust a physician to treat me who does not respect me or my time.

Teresa Robles

Los Fresnos

