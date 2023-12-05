Only have a minute? Listen instead

Immigration a federal issue

The federal government, and not some redneck governor from Texas, controls immigration. The Naturalization Act of 1798 imposed registration requirements on all white immigrants living or arriving in the United States. Federalist proponents of these laws defended their constitutionality by drawing from law of nations literature to argue that inherent principles of sovereignty gave Congress the power to regulate immigration, including by providing for the expulsion of aliens. It does not give such power to xenophobic governors from Texas.

In the USA, treaties with the advice and consent of Congress have the full faith and power of law, as long as the treaty remains in force.

Many Texas politicians and MAGA Republicans support the violent overthrow of the U.S. Constitution and that is proven by supporting a fascist who attempted to do it, Donald Trump. Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation or race, and strong regimentation of society and the economy. Exactly what Trump said would happen if he’s reelected.

Hank Shiver

Mission

Israel backed

It is very upsetting to listen to and read all of the complaints about how Israel is fighting its war with Hamas. Hamas had proved itself incapable of fighting a “civilized war.” Therefore, when Israel goes after them in delicate operations designed to eliminate Hamas leaders and soldiers and try to save civilians, they are accused of “war crimes.”

War indeed is hell. It is the closest thing to mankind’s understanding of what hell might truly be. The purpose of war is to kill people and break things. The side that does this the best usually wins. And yet, Israel is opening safe zones and paths for civilians to gather and pass through, contrary to any tactician’s sensible actions. One does not tell the enemy where an attack may come or not come. But Israel has done it in order to try to provide some safety for non-combatants.

It has been a tactic for hundreds of years to soften the enemy with bombardments of heavy guns to eliminate as much heavy power of the enemy and its combatants as possible before the assault by soldiers begins. The bombings also serve to weaken the enemies’ will to fight. It goes so far as to hope that if civilians are caught in the fire, maybe, just maybe, they will turn against their own leadership to bring about the end of death.

During World War II, the Allies literally leveled Dresden in Germany along with most of Berlin for those purposes. And, of course, the greatest use in history was the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. The sudden death resulted in the sudden end to what could have cost the lives of a million people.

Our leaders need to shut up and let Israel fight the war it must to eliminate Hamas. If not for the salvation of the nation of Israel, then for the salvation of all of us. Somebody has to do the dirty work and we are fortunate that Israel is willing to make its tremendous sacrifices to make it happen.

Duane A. Rasmussen

Laguna Vista

