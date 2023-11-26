COMMENTARY: Trump, followers subject of comment

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A former high-level Trump official said this about Trump: “He lacks any shred of human decency, humility or caring. He is morally bankrupt, breathtakingly dishonest, lethally incompetent and stunningly ignorant of virtually anything related to governing, history, geography, human events or world affairs. He is a traitor and a malignancy in our nation and represents a clear and present danger to our democracy and to the rule of law.” (For fear of retribution by Trump the former official wisely wishes to remain anonymous.)

Jonathan Karl, an American author and political journalist writes, “Whatever guardrails that may have existed before are gone — Trump no longer has people of stature around him who are willing to defy his demands and to protect the nation from his most destructive instincts.” And lately, if you haven’t noticed, his most destructive instincts have gotten worse!

Many Americans agree with the above statements and are rightfully concerned. Many other Americans don’t seem to care. Our governor is one of them. For president Greg Abbott endorsed Trump, the guy who acts like Hitler and calls his political opponents “vermin.” The guy who tried to steal the election from the American people and who posts images of our revered Capitol in flames. Yes, Abbott endorsed the guy, the MAGA guy, the guy who was imp — heck, I could go on and on but I’ll spare you the agony.

Two impeachments, four indictments and tons of garbage under his tail and his supporters still don’t see the wickedness of it all? It’s bewilderingly unexplainable.

Millions believe Trump has never been fit to be president. Millions of others believe he is. The fact that Trump tried to do away with “government of the people, by the people and for the people” is of no concern to them. If a Democrat had committed the crimes, former Republicans never would have ignored it, and neither would Democrats. Together they would have arrested the bum and hauled his butt to jail. But MAGA Republicans — nah! They are of a different breed. When Trump tried forcefully to stay in power, they egged him on and melted in their pants in praise. Like Democracy, hypocrisy means nothing to them.

Albert Einstein said, “Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from many mediocre minds.” Are mediocre minds hindering the progress of our governing system? Will they once again attempt another mindless insurrection to obtain power? Will great spirits counter the insanity and squash it down — again? And for how long? Until mediocre minds cease to exist? Oh, God! Does this mean forever? Or is our creator at this very moment taking a closer look at the human-brain blueprint gathering dust on his desk? Is it just a matter of tightening a few screws here and there? OMG! If tightening screws doesn’t work, will our creator think about trashing his “birdbrain” blueprint and starting all over again? Hoo-boy.

Italo J. Zarate lives in Brownsville.