As we continue on in yet another special session, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are determined to continue ignoring the needs of our Hispanic community by pushing their latest extreme school voucher bill, SB1. As they continue to traverse Texas to push this legislation onto Texas communities, we reviewed this bill for you. Let’s begin by speaking facts. Last month UnidosUS released a report that showed the devastating impact of the pandemic on student learning, particularly among Latinos students. For example, Hispanic fourth-graders saw a significant decrease in math proficiency and a slight decrease in reading proficiency compared to their non-Hispanic white peers who saw minimal decreases. In addition, Texas ranks 41st out of the 50 states for investments in mental health programs for schools. Texas schools have one school psychologist for every 1,390 students. The recommendation is one for every 500 students.

Texas needs to invest more in our public schools to combat the troubling impact of unfinished learning and student well-being rather than less. Yet, Gov. Abbott instead seized on a voucher plan that would undermine educational opportunity for Latino students in Texas public schools.

The facts are that Hispanic students make up more than half of the student population in Texas, reflecting their significant role in our state’s future. Many Hispanic students attend underfunded schools. A substantial 77% (2.2 million) of Texas Hispanic students face economic challenges, and 62.9% attend “Title I schools” – under-resourced schools that serve students from low-income families – whereas only 18.4% (655,737) of students in Title I schools are non-Hispanic white. These percentages might just look like random numbers to the everyday reader, but they point to the serious reality that we have a significant student population that relies on our public schools or public charter schools to obtain an education, services and after-school programs. Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s aim with their school voucher proposal does nothing to uplift the needs of Hispanic students – or even protect them. In fact, SB1 is void of protecting students from discrimination, has no requirements for language access, no protections for students with special needs or disabilities, no transparency on how our tax dollars are spent, and doesn’t ensure students are learning the necessary skills and knowledge to grow to be successful in their lives. During an Oct. 9 Senate committee hearing on SB1, the author of the bill refused to include protections for vulnerable students.

The truth is, SB1 would have done little to fix problems experienced by other states who have adopted similar voucher programs. For example, in Arizona, the first state to implement a universal voucher program, voucher money was misspent on non-educational items such as beauty supplies, sports apparel and electronics. In Arizona, 53% of all K-12 funding goes to school vouchers that benefit only 8% of their students, while 92% of students are in underfunded public schools.

SB1 gives many of our low-income families an illusion of choice. The school voucher bill disguised itself as freedom for all, but should it advance, it would benefit few, mostly non-Hispanic families. Thankfully, Texas state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the House recognize the harm and unfairness that SB1 would cause on our students, an important win for parents of students in public schools, particularly those in rural communities.

Hispanics in Texas make up 40% of the population – more than any other ethnicity. If Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick continue to ignore our needs with efforts like school vouchers, their actions speak volumes on their unwillingness to ensure Hispanics have equitable access to education.

Eric Holguin is state advocacy director for UnidosUS in Washington, D.C.