Honoring veterans

In America, Veterans Day is the day in which we reflect and honor the sacrifice, service and dedication of the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Nov. 11 is a day to appreciate and honor all who served in the military — whether they served here at home or overseas.

This day serves as a reminder of the true meaning of the phrase, service before self. To commit to service in the military is to pledge oneself to a cause greater than an individual. To serve is to set aside one’s personal motivations for the betterment of all.

Veterans Day originates from Armistice Day, World War I, Nov. 11, 1918. From those who fought to create our great nation to those who are currently deployed, we owe a permanent debt of gratitude.

The Lone Star State is home to more veterans than any other state. The Texas Veterans Commission is here to ensure veterans receive the benefits they have earned and connect with services and resources they may need.

May we always remember veterans’ selflessness, commitment to duty and service to all Americans. Showing appreciation can be as simple as saying thank-you for your service.

Laura Koerner

Texas Veterans Commission Chairwoman and U.S. Navy veteran

Austin

Seek solutions on immigration

I want to address the topic of immigration in South Texas, as it is an issue of significant importance and complexity.

South Texas has long been a region with a rich and diverse cultural history, shaped in part by its proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border. The movement of people across this border has been a constant feature of life in the region for generations. Immigration brings a unique blend of cultures, traditions and stories that have enriched the tapestry of South Texas.

However, it is essential to recognize the challenges and opportunities that come with immigration. South Texas has been a focal point for national discussions on border security, the treatment of migrants and the impact of immigration policies. We must strive to find a balanced approach that upholds our values of compassion and fairness while ensuring the security and well-being of our communities. Addressing immigration in South Texas requires thoughtful and comprehensive solutions. It involves collaboration between local, state and federal authorities, as well as open and respectful dialogue with the affected communities. We should strive to implement policies that consider the unique circumstances and needs of South Texas while upholding the principles of justice and human rights. Furthermore, let us not forget the many stories of resilience, hope and aspiration that countless immigrants bring to South Texas. They are often seeking better lives for themselves and their families, and their contributions can be a driving force in the growth and development of the region. The issue of immigration in South Texas is one that deserves our attention, compassion and rational discourse. Let us work together to find humane, effective and sustainable solutions that reflect the values we hold dear.

Nicklaus Moss

Boy Scouts Troop 68

McAllen

