Only have a minute? Listen instead

Change wanted

Let’s cut to the chase and give credit where credit is due! Both the Democrats and Republicans are at fault for our current situation with immigration and more importantly, our economy!

While both parties on occasion have had full control of the House, Senate and White House, things just don’t get fixed! Why is that?

Instead of calling out contributors who take opposing political views on this forum, why not tell it like it is?

My first question to our frequent contributors is, are you capable of seeing past the bovine excrement put out by our frequent haters? Are you capable of reading, understanding and living by our Constitution and the laws that protect us? Finally, have you ever run a business, or at least taken some economics courses to expand your knowledge of basic economics?

These are very important questions because if you answered yes, it gives me great hope that my time is not wasted on a peanut gallery that has no hope of understanding the writer’s intent!

Money! Both parties are guilty of it and so are we! Politicians promise this and that if you vote for them and they always brag about all the money they have brought to the area. We vote them in again and again and if nothing changes, nothing changes!

Why don’t they fix immigration? It’s not broke! Enforce the current laws and legal immigration will not stop! Future workers join the work force in a measured process! Unfortunately, a single party has disrupted this process! You don’t open the border and expect good things to happen! Drugs, diseases, crime and possibly another 9/11! Are you going to vote for more of the same?

It’s the economy, stupid! Every item you use in life comes to your home town in a diesel-powered truck or airplane! So when a political party declares war on fossil fuels, what do you expect? Prices are going up. Are you going to vote for the same stupidity again?

Our fate is in our hands when we go vote! We need term limits, age limits and a unified effort on our part to elect good, honest people to serve the public and hold their feet to the fire on term and age limits!

Are you up for a change? I bet your pocketbook is!

Ernest Gorena

Brownsville

Inflation causes

We just came back from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Egypt. The travel company suggested we get Egyptian pounds and we were able to from a local bank. But, when we got there, no one wanted them. With an inflation rate of 40.7% all they wanted was U.S. dollars! It’s the currency most favored around the world for its stability.

I checked on the internet about some countries’ inflation rates: U.K., 6.7%; France, 4.9%; Germany, 6.1%; Italy, 5.44%; Spain, 2.33%; and Mexico, 4.6%. In the U.S. it is 3.7%.

Some people want to blame Joe Biden and the Democrats for our “tremendous” inflation. Are Biden and associates also responsible for the inflation rates in all of these other countries?

Come on — these detractors are just trying to make political hay. It is Congress that makes up and passes the budget and it is made up of both Democrats and Republicans.

Obviously, from the inflation rates in Europe (and I suspect around the world), that inflation is caused by a lot of external pressures that governments, though they try, can do little to change. It is the consumer and supplier that really have the impact.

Gerard Pahl

Edinburg

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].