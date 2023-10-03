Only have a minute? Listen instead

Addressing Alzheimer’s

At a time when more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 400,000 in Texas, prioritizing how this devastating disease is addressed remains a critical issue for our country. As a caregiver for my father who lived with Alzheimer’s/dementia, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. My father, Tomas Cantú Sr., died April 30, 2021. It was difficult as a daughter, caregiver and medical provider to see his deterioration. With help from family, his wishes of staying at home were fulfilled where he died peacefully.

Thankfully, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez can take action today to address the Alzheimer’s and dementia public health crisis in Texas and across the nation. Much progress has been made in the fight against Alzheimer’s over the past decade thanks in large part to Congress passing the National Alzheimer’s Project Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act. However, they are to expire in 2025. Updated legislation is urgently needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

With continued investment, scientists will be able to work at a more rapid pace to advance basic disease knowledge, explore ways to reduce risk, uncover new biomarkers for early diagnosis and drug targeting, and develop new treatments.

Passage of the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act means that more research will be done daily helping Alzheimer’s and dementia patients as well as their families. Helping others was something my father did daily, and his legacy lives on with this work we do helping those in need.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Congressman Gonzalez to renew our nation’s commitment to the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementia by supporting the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.

To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight, visit alz.org.

Jessica Cantú

TX-34 Alzheimer’s ambassador

Edinburg

Keep teachers unaccountable

In his Sept. 19 commentary, Brian Phillips mentions that “vouchers and similar programs enable parents to hold educators accountable” because parents can move their children to a different school.

Accountable for what? Teachers, professors and all educators are good people. They have years of training and experience in their profession. Whether they’re employed in the public or private school system, educators should be completely devoid of accountability because they are working hard to do their jobs the best way they can.

Mr. Phillips, do you know what it’s like for a teacher to work from sunup to sundown creating class work, handing out homework assignments, conducting various exams and making sure their students pay attention and succeed with good grades daily?

Educators are also facing pressure of being evaluated by their superiors near the end of every school year. Evaluations can either make or break an educator’s chances of being retained for the next school year again and again.

After all, just like the rest of us, teachers have themselves and their families to feed everyday.

So I urge everyone to wipe away the politics and thank every teacher for going above and beyond the call in helping and motivating schoolchildren to achieve a solid education the best way possible.

Roberto Lopez

McAllen

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].