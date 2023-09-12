LETTERS: Spot on, but wrong, Biden bashed

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Spot on, but wrong

Louise Butler’s commentary in the Aug. 18 edition was spot on except for one glaring omission. The Democrats and their political allies in the press have been lying about Donald Trump’s actions for years.

President Trump’s first and second impeachment were based on lies. The first impeachment began after a whistleblower filed a complaint through the proper channels within the Office of the Inspector General when it was alleged that President Trump during a phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asked for a personal favor. The fact is Adam Schiff was given an early account of the whistleblower’s complaint despite his persistent denial. This gave Democrats time to come up with an impeachment plan. In the released transcript of the call, Trump asked Zelenskyy, “I want you to do us a favor.” The “us” refers to America, not his political campaign.

The second impeachment stated that President Trump incited an insurrection against the United States government. President Trump was not found guilty because there was not enough evidence to show he violated the Constitution.

He is within his rights to allege there was a rigged election.

If you take in account all the lies that were said running up to the 2020 election, it has become clear he lost because the media were constantly misrepresenting the truth.

President Trump has been charged with four indictments with 91 charges. How can anyone argue that President Trump is getting his justice when it’s obvious there are two systems of justice? One where Hillary Clinton can destroy evidence that would be used against her and receives no punishment, or where President Biden can demand a prosecutor gets fired who was investigating a company for corruption that his son got $2.5 million for doing nothing.

Ms. Butler along with most media personnel only shows you one side of the narrative in an effort to make their narrative seem more factual. President Trump will have his day in court and will be acquitted if there is a jury of his peers because the prosecutors are not impartial. Their goal is to make President Trump unelectable. What are they afraid of?

Jon Klement

Canyon Lake

Biden bashed

Joe Biden is making the rounds saying his “Inflation Reduction Act” is working and things are going great, says the man who hasn’t been to a gas station or a grocery store in years, who doesn’t need to worry about health care, auto or home insurance premiums, all perks of residing in the White House.

Biden is so out of touch with the reality of day to day life that most Americans have to deal with, everything is just hunky dory as far as Uncle Joe is concerned.

But then again, Joe Biden is 80 years old. Like my dad used to say, “He’s got more miles in the rearview mirror than are left ahead of him,” yet he wants to run for a second term. God help us.

But I will give Biden credit for one thing: I would like to tap into his knowledge of investing, because for a guy who has lived on a senator’s salary for the majority of his life, vice president for eight years and president for almost four, he has amassed quite a bit of wealth. According to Forbes, he is worth more than $17 million.

I guess like Mel Brooks said in his movie History of the World, “It’s good to be the king.”

Jake Longoria

Mission

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].