LETTERS: Highway 4 in bad shape, Lincoln didn’t liberate slaves

Highway 4 in bad shape

I have traveled down Texas Highway 4 on my way to Boca Chica Beach and it is in real bad condition. I read that recently an 18-wheeler ran of the road and crashed and the driver was killed.

Hwy. 4 is so narrow, for the most part. It has no shoulders, is not made for 18-wheelers going at a speed of 60 mph, which I have personally witnessed.

It is a Texas road. So why has nothing been done to properly fix this highway?

Of course, SpaceX is at the end of this highway, and it has a very large number of employees who contribute a lot of money to our economy. And we know the owner of SpaceX is a super-billionaire.

Maybe if our county commissioner for that area asks him nicely he will pave the highway. It is also to his benefit. A good road to Space X makes it easier for those 18-wheelers to come and go.

But then, this is Cameron County. Nothing will be done. The county commissioner for that area will not lift a finger. And the state of Texas, come on — it took them five months of construction to fix three street blocks at the Four Corners area. Just image: It would take them 20 years to do some 14 miles of Hwy. 4.

To all my friends headed out to Boca Chica Beach, be careful, because the road is in terrible condition. I have traveled some roads in colonias in Matamoros in better condition.

Let’s see if the “para la gente” thing works, or they are just lying again.

Abel R. Moreno

Brownsville

Lincoln didn’t liberate slaves

One MAGA lady stated that Lincoln freed the slaves. It is my wish that this isn’t taught in public schools. Lincoln did no such thing. His Emancipation Proclamation ordered they be freed in states in rebellion against the USA. The original Constitution allows slavery. A proclamation cannot override the Constitution.

This is from the first paragraph of the proclamation: “That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the Executive Government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.” This was a symbolic statement that applied only to states that had withdrawn from the Union.

Dec. 14, 1863, was the day the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was introduced in Congress. This would free the slaves in all states of the USA. The states ratified it on Dec. 6, 1865. The last battle was fought at Palmito Ranch on May 13, 1865. The last slaves were freed on June 19, 1865, in Galveston.

The Confederacy was formed on Feb. 8, 1861. That was two years before Lincoln issued his proclamation and four-plus years before the slaves were freed by the 13th Amendment.

Lincoln had no constitutional authority to free the slaves. He just endorsed the idea.

Hank Shiver

Mission

