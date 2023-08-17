LETTERS: Keep TNR in town, Complaints expressed

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Keep TNR in town

About 15 years ago there was good news. Several residents in Rancho Viejo made the decision to start a trap-neuter-return program. TNR was an incredible victory for both the cats and the community. It has proven to be highly beneficial for Rancho Viejo residents, the town government and town businesses. Everyone needs to support the continuation of the program. TNR is a community effort.

TNR is the only humane and effective approach for controlling cat overpopulation. Through this tried-and-true program, cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped (this shows that they have been neutered and vaccinated), and returned to their outdoor home. The cats are fed and looked after and live healthy lives. TNR is a proven and sound public policy. The many positive benefits of TNR can be More recently, there’s sad news. The major business in town has disregarded TNR, the program to control cat overpopulation, maintain healthy cats and save cat lives. They have ignored requests by the advoCAT TNR Group to work with a community of cats on their property to trap, neuter, monitor and feed the cats. If not attended to, the community will continue to overpopulate, which has broader negative effects on the entire cat community in Rancho Viejo.

The cats on their property present the business with the opportunity to support the entire community of Rancho Viejo by adopting what has become mainstream practice. It provides an opportunity to work with the greater community for the benefit of all. It provides the opportunity to act in a socially responsible manner. In short, it is an opportunity to do the right thing when it comes to our community.

Dr. Jennie Johnson

advoCAT TNR Group

Rancho Viejo

Complaints expressed

Every day, this newspaper splashes front-page headlines on Donald Trump’s indictment and Paxton’s impeachment. The Biden family scandals are never reported. Is this the fake democracy the extreme left is embellishing in an effort to elevate adversary foreign countries and weaken America? Americans deserve much better, especially our country-defending veterans and our public safety law enforcement who hold the line against these expansion-thirsty globalists.

Furthermore, if leftists attack, threaten and have no respect for the Supreme Court and our Constitution, the supreme law of the land, why do they promote foreign-created global, NAZI-type agreements on increasing unlawful immigration and asylum seeking in America? They should never have any jurisdiction over America. Americans don’t dictate laws to them, why should they dictate to America?

We’ve been fed myths created by these invaders about immigration and asylum-seeking rights. The bottom line: These globalists are heartless radicals who don’t want to improve their own suffering people’s lives and readily dump them to other countries, and wash their hands off, to live their global, elitist self-serving lives. Americans need to be more vigilant in questioning the myths and lies they concoct to expand their own in-humanitarian agendas ridding themselves and discarding their poor suffering people on other countries. Fine fake humanitarians they are!

Imelda Coronado

Mission

