LETTERS: Trump defense draws response

Only have a minute? Listen instead

On July 16, Rene Castillo declared that the sole intention of Democrats was to undermine Donald Trump’s administration. I think he’s a bit confused. Wasn’t it the Republicans who openly promisedto do exactly that to President Barack Obama before he was even inaugurated? Talk about disrespecting the majority of American voters. And lately, it seems to me, that’s the MO of the GOP/MAGA team. Disgusting!

Castillo also tells us the Russian collusion charges were false. Yes, I agree. When Trump said, “Russia, if you’re listening,” he was practically inviting Russia to meddle in our elections! So, the need for colluding wasn’t even necessary.

Trump was impeached twice with no merit, Castillo claims. If you viewed the impeachment proceedings, you’d know there was plenty of merit to go around. But if your mind was closed, you definitely missed it.

Castillo declared that Trump was indicted on false and made-up charges with help from the FBI, Facebook, fake news, a corrupt judicial system and the entire establishment itself. I’m not sure what world Rene lives in, but it sure seems to be a very dismal place to live in.

The election was stolen from Trump, so thinks Castillo. The majority of informed Americans know that Trump knew he lost the election. Attempting to stay in power by stupidly trying to overturn the election was the last desperate option Trump had. So, he tried it!

The protestors carrying Trump and U.S. flags on Jan. 6, 2021, did not attempt an insurrection, so said Castillo. Yeah, right. Tucker Carlson on Fox News must have convinced him thatthe savages who stormedtheCapitol using flagpoles to attack the Capitol policewere not Trumpsupporters. Hmm — OK, enough. Castillo needs to stop watching “Faux” News.

That supposedly intelligent and patriotic Americans would storm the Capitol, vandalize it, defecate in it, urinate in it and think they could get away with it is mind boggling. Were they hoping to be pardoned along with the other crooks in Trump’s circle? Did they really believe the election was stolen, so therefore their actions were justified? Hoo-boy.

Some of them, having failed in their idiotic endeavor, now realize they were duped by a sleazy con artist, narcissistic president. Some, it seems to me, sincerely regret what they did. But will the courts understand their foolishness? Will they be lenient? Whatever happens, as fellow Americans, we can only wish them well.

Italo J. Zarate

Brownsville

Biblical reference deemed offensive

Mr. Hank Shiver’s letter (July 30) compared “woke,” a liberal concept, to the Golden Rule. He went on to give a history of 100-year-old Southern Baptist racism to define conservatives.

As a Christian and a Republican (non-Trump variety), I am offended by Mr. Shivers politicizing the Golden Rule in favor of liberals. The Golden Rule is a simple command to all people, liberal and conservative, to treat others as they would like to be treated.

I am proud of the America in which I live, where the Trump followers down the street, myself and the liberal down the other way do not fail to treat each other with respect or to help one another in need.

David Mellinger

Harlingen

LETTERS — Limit letters to 300 words; all letters are subject to editing. Mail: P.O. Box 3267, McAllen, TX78502-3267; Email: [email protected]