LETTERS: Greenlights Initiative

I have joined Greenlights Grant Initiative Congressional Advisory Board. GGI is a project of Matthew McConaughey’s just keep livin Foundation aimed at helping school districts nationwide access billions of dollars in federal funding made possible by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law in June 2022. The law provides funding to expand access to mental health services and support school safety. Funding is available to enhance the physical safety of schools, provide safety and violence prevention programs and expand school-based mental health services.

Our students are the most important investment in our country, and I will continue to support them as they achieve their American Dream. I look forward to continuing this important work with my fellow Texans, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, and the entire GGI Congressional Advisory Board. Thank you to Matthew McConaughey and the just keep livin Foundation for inviting me to be a part of this incredible organization.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar

D-Laredo

Forgotten buildings

Just a few suggestions/questions for Harlingen elected leaders and paid administrators.

First, whatever happened to plans to renovate the city hall building on Tyler Street? Last I heard was that some local architectural firm was working on re-design/renovation plans for the building. It appears nothing came of those plans.

Something needs to be done because that building is an embarrassing relic of he past (circa 1950s). A relative once visited City Hall stated that the building not only looks old but smelled old when she walked in.

Secondly, when driving around town one inevitably will spot other ugly and dilapidated buildings that should be renovated, condemned or torn down. One such building is the old Grande movie theater across from La Placita on Harrison. It appears that building has not received any sort of attention since it was closed decades ago. Am I the only one who thinks that ancient building is an eyesore?

Sadly, the city of Harlingen is beginning to look like “the land that time forgot.”

Our elected leaders and paid administrators should take more pride in the appearance of the city and address this issue immediately.

Ben Castillo

Harlingen

Where did money go?

I just learned that the Brownsville public transit system received $4.7 million for new hybrid (electric) buses. Wow! That’s good!

What happened to my concern about the flooding alley on Lantana Street? I called them two years ago!

As I recall, it was stated that the city also received a couple of million for flooding projects from the federal grants, but it appears nothing has been done to address my concern. It’s been two years and nothing has been done!

The city of Brownsville is fortunate to receive these types of grants, but what happens to the money? As a voter I hold these people accountable!

President Joe Biden signed into law $1.7 billion in funds that have been distributed nationwide.

I hope the city of Brownsville will continue to receive direct results of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Natalia Ramirez Garcia

Brownsville

