Letters: Hatred spread

After years of demonizing same-sex marriage and losing on that issue, Republicans have found a new bogeyman. In this land of equal rights for all citizens, Republicans are refusing these rights to some of our citizens. Republicans in 2023 have introduced 525 anti-LGBT laws in 41 states; 220-plus bills target transgender people. More than 76 anti-LGBT laws have already been enacted so far.

Why is this happening? MAGA Republicans always need someone to hate. They don’t have anything constructive to introduce to their constituents and to our country. Because of past history, they can count on their supporters to join them in spreading hatred and division.

If Republicans have to make laws to hurt a group of people to prove their morals, it just goes to prove they have no morals.

Republicans hide behind religion to spread hate and division. Jesus never told us to hate anybody, no matter where they’re from, what they look like, whom they love or how they worship.

Republicans are dragging our democracy down attempting to turn us into a fascist state by hating and discriminating against everyone who is not like them. This is no way to govern a true democracy.

The once-conservative Republican Party has deteriorated into power-hungry, dishonest conspiracy theorists who don’t care about governing or improving the lives of all Americans.

America the land of the free; this will no longer be true if MAGA Republicans get their way.

Beto Conde

Rancho Viejo

Religions

criticized

Why is church attendance taking a nosedive? The immorality of church leaders and political politics among the clergy? In 1937, church attendance was at 70+%. It was 28% in 2021. There are too many reasons for the change, but I will mention a few.

In 1996, a Southern Baptist church in southern Georgia dug up the casket of a biracial child and forced his mother to find another cemetery that would accept mixed-race children for burial. The people of the church said Blacks or mixed-race children were unfit to be buried with white people.

The Southern Baptist Church has excommunicated its largest mega-church (SaddlebackChurch) and several smaller churches for having women pastors. In 1845, the SBC broke from the American Baptists because of slavery. To the SBC, slavery was the will of God, but women pastors were an abomination. I don’t understand why a self-respecting woman would ever darken of doors of an SBC. In 2021, the SBC lost 550,000+ members. The loss and sex scandals should have set off alarms, but telling the public the truth would have cost them money.

The Catholic Church of Fort Worth is accusing a nun of adultery with a priest. To commit adultery, a person has to be married. The priest was not charged with adultery, so he has to be single. This leaves the nun; whom is she married to? If you say Jesus, then every nun has to be married to Jesus and that makes Jesus a bigamist, a million times over. Think about that for a while. This has nothing to do with what the Bible says. It is the theology of second-class women. If the priest had been having sex with an altar boy, nothing would have been said. Where is Christian morality?

Hank Shiver

Mission

