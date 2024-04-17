Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: McAllen high make their way to playoff with victory over... RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoftball Photo Gallery: McAllen high make their way to playoff with victory over Sharyland high 6-3 By Joel Martinez - April 17, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Alanna Cantu (2!) slides safely into home plate after a hit against Sharyland High during the third inning in a game at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Zulema Cordero (1) reaches out to catch a pop fly to second in a game against McAllen High at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Alivia Ames (18) hits in a game against McAllen High at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Zulema Cordero (1) runs along the third base line on her way to home plate after a hit against McAllen High in a game at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Alessandra “Aly” Garcia pitches against Sharyland High in a game at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Brianna Franco (22) hits against Sharyland High in a game at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Zulema Cordero (1) throws to home plate after her pop fly catch near second base against McAllen High in a game at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Alessandra “Aly” Garcia pitches against Sharyland High in a game at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Aliyah Gomez (3) attempts a bunt in a game against McAllen High at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Alivia Ames (18) looks back at the pitch while on first base in a game at McAllen High School onTuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McHi clinches playoff spot with win over Sharyland High Valley Strong: RGV golfers have historic day at 5A regional tourney Los Fresnos tops San Benito in battle of 32-6A’s top teams