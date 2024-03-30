La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) takes a shot at the goal against Donna North goal tender Edson Balderas (99) in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln celebrate a goal by teammate Omar Solis (12) against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) celebrates his goal against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Alan Pompa (8) passes the ball to teammate Omar Solis (12) to compete a goal against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) keeps his eye on the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) takes control of the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) sceams in celebration after making his goal against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (120 takes a shot on the goal against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) keeps his eye on the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Ever Mares (22) and Antwan Bazaldua (12) battle for the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Alan Pompa (8) attacks the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Ruben Tijerina (7) and Donna North’s Antwan Bazaldua (12) battle for the ball in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR