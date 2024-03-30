Home Media Photo Gallery: Huskies defeat Donna North 3-0 in area playoff MediaPhotoRGVSportsSoccer Photo Gallery: Huskies defeat Donna North 3-0 in area playoff By Joel Martinez - March 30, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) takes a shot at the goal against Donna North goal tender Edson Balderas (99) in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln celebrate a goal by teammate Omar Solis (12) against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) celebrates his goal against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Alan Pompa (8) passes the ball to teammate Omar Solis (12) to compete a goal against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) keeps his eye on the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) takes control of the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) sceams in celebration after making his goal against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (120 takes a shot on the goal against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Omar Solis (12) keeps his eye on the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Ever Mares (22) and Antwan Bazaldua (12) battle for the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Alan Pompa (8) attacks the ball against Donna North in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Juarez-Lincoln’s Ruben Tijerina (7) and Donna North’s Antwan Bazaldua (12) battle for the ball in an area round 30-5A playoff game at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Donna. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Huskies roll past Chiefs, advance to regional quarterfinals Memorial lights it up in second half, advances to regional tournament Photo Gallery: Mustangs score nine goals in area win