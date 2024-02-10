Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Friday’s Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoTrack & Field Photo Gallery: Friday’s Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium By Joel Martinez - February 10, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal helps up second place finisher La Feria’s Llana Navarro off the ground after they both competed in the 3200 meter run during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Runners participate in the boys 3200 meter run during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes’ Natalia Jimenez competes in the shot put during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA Southwest’s Marcela Trevino prepares to throw as she competes in the shot put during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal competes in the 800 meter run during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal competes in the 3200 meter run during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Feria’s Anthony Morales competes in the 3200 meter run during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal crosses the finish line as she competes in the 3200 meter run during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal competes in the 3200 meter run during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North boys distance runner Alexis Rodriguez, right, competes in the 800 meter run Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Partisipate compete in the 3200 meter run during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Left to right, La Feria’s Liana Navarro (second place), Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal (first place), and McAllen High’s Dana Rojas Vazquez (third place) pose on the podium after competing in the 3200 meter run suring the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Partisipates compete in the 800 meter run during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA Southwest’s Marcela Trevino competes in the shot put during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A participate from San Benito competes in the shot put during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Partisipates compete in the boys 4X100 meter relay as the Sun sets during the Edinburg CISD Cat Relays at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Coyotes clutch in OT win over Cougars RGV HS Boys Soccer Scores – 02/09/24 Photo Gallery: La Joya squeaks past Edinburg North 60-59 in OT