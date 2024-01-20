Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial beats McAllen High 4-3 in game play RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoccer Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial beats McAllen High 4-3 in game play By Joel Martinez - January 20, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Emmory Henderson (15) celebrates her goal against McAllen Memorial during the first half in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Juliana Millin (9) battles for the ball against McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Savanna Ruiz (5) heads the ball against McAllen Memorial in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kennedy Kaiser (10) advances the ball against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kennedy Kaiser (10) advances the ball against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kennedy Kaiser (10) heads the ball across the field against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) and McAllen High’s Emmory Henderson (15) ball for the ball near the goal in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Ana Casas (2) keeps the ball from McAllen High’s Lola Alvarado (17) in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Victoria Estrada (4) and McAllen High’s Charlotte Garza (12) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Ava Casas (2) and McAllen High’s Emmory Henderson (15) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Camille Diaz (8) and McAllen Memorial’s Chloey Mejia (14) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Zyanya Nguma (9) handles the ball against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Juliana Millin (9) advances the ball gainst McAllen Memorial in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Chloey Mejia (14) and McAllen High’s Camille Diaz (8) battle for the ball in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Harlingen grinds win over Los Fresnos, extends streak to 22 RGV HS Boys Soccer Scores – 01/15 – 01/19 Late goal lifts Diamondbacks past Raiders, improve to 3-0 in district