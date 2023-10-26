Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats Rio Grande City 24-6 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats Rio Grande City 24-6 By Joel Martinez - October 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez waves to the crowd up in the stands after being crowned Homecoming Queen during half time in a District 15-5A DI game against Rio Grande City at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial running back Jaydin Soliz (19) carries the ball against Rio Grande City in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Members of the McAllen Memorial MCJROTC prepare to present the colors before the game with Rio Grande City at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rio Grande City quarterback DeAndre Rodriguez (6) watches as running back Ryan Mendez (22) fumbles with the ball against McAllen Memorial in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial cheerleaders bring on the start on the game against Rio Grande City at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial defenders Nico Lara (42) and Erick Guajardo (40) bring down Rio Grande City ball carrier Ryan Mendez (22) in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial and Rio Grande City team members wait for the coin toss before the District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial defender Daniel De la Cruz (24) attempts to stop the run of Rio Grande City running back Diego Rodriguez (25) in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial running back JP Garza (4) carries the ball against Rio Grande City in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A large mum rest on the ground during halftime during a McAllen Memorial District 15-5A DI game against Rio Grande City at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial running back Jaydin Soliz (19) carries the ball in a District 15-5A DI game against Rio Grande City at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) An announcement is read over the load speaker before the start of the McAllen Memorial game against Rio Grande City at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial wide receiver Dyan Goodson (5) attempts to fight off a tackle by Rio Grande City defender Role Rodriguez (7) as he carries the ball in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial running back Jaydin Soliz (19) carries the ball against Rio Grande City in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial quarterback Kane Coy (6) carries the ball against Rio Grande City in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial Jaydin Soliz (19) carries the ball against Rio Grande City in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial runnung back JP Garza (4) carries the ball thought the Rio Grande City defense for the touchdown in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial running back JP Garza (4) celebrates his touchdown against Rio Grande City in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial running back Jaylin Soliz (19) is brought down by Rio Grande City defender Role Rodriguez (7) as he carries the ball sly of the endzone in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial running back JP Garza (4) carries the ball against Rio Grande City in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])