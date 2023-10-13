Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Roma pulls past Sharyland Pioneer to remain undefeated 48-41 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Roma pulls past Sharyland Pioneer to remain undefeated 48-41 By Joel Martinez - October 13, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Roma quarterback David Galan (2) carries the ball against Sharyland Pioneer in a District 16-5A DII game at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Julian Valdez (18) moves fast to avoid a tackle as he carries the ball against Roma in a District 16-5A DII game at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Leo Espinoza Jr. (19) avoids the tackle of Roma defender Axel Alaniz (15) as he carries the ball in a District 16-5A DII game at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Roma running back Ediel Garcia (11) carries the ball in a District 16-5A DII game against Sharyland Pioneer at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Roma fullback Issac Lozano (22) receives a handoff in a District 16-5A DII game against Sharyland Pioneer at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer defender Luis Pena (21) carries the ball after an interception against Roma in a District 16-5A DII game at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback David Galan (2) carries the ball against Roma in a District 16-5A DII game at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Roma running back Ediel Garcia (11) is brought down as he carries the ball in a District 16-5A DII game against Sharyland Pioneer at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer defender Noe Correa (47) celebrate as they gain possession of the ball from Roma in a District 16-5A DII game at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Roma quarterback David Galan (2) passes the ball in a District 16-5A DII game against Sharyland Pioneer at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Julian Valdez (18) pushes away Roma defender Jesse Ramon (6) as he carries the ball in a District 16-5A DII game at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Julian Valdez (18) pushes away Roma defender Jesse Ramon (6) as he carries the ball in a District 16-5A DII game at Gladiator Stadium on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Roma. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Roma wins thriller against Sharyland Pioneer Photo Gallery: Sabercats’ with a victory over the Bulldogs RGV HS XC District Meet Results UTRGV swept after two-set lead against Grand Canyon Undefeated Diamondbacks, Gladiators set for district battle