Texas Rio Grande's Iyana Dorsey, left is stripped of the ball by Texas' Shaylee Gonzales (2) and Deyona Gaston (5) during an NCAA college basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande's Kate Hackerott drives against Texas' Aaliyah Moore, right, during an NCAA college basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande's Charlotte O'Keefe attempts to pass ball to teammate Kate Hackerott, right, defended by Texas' Shaylee Gonzalez, left, during an NCAA college basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Texas' Deyona Gaston, right, gets stripped of the ball by University of Texas Rio Grande's Charlotte O'Keefe, left, during an NCAA game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec.20 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) Texas' Ndjakalenga Mweneentanda, right, is defended by Texas Rio Grande's Kade Hackerott, left, during an NCAA college basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande's Tierra Trotter, left, is defended by Texas' Aaliyah Moore,right, during an NCAA college basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Texas' Aaliyah Moore, left, and Deyona Gaston, right, crash the boards with University of Texas Rio Grande's Kade Hackerott, middle, during an NCAA game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec.20 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande's Charlotte O'Keefe, left, battles for a rebound against Texas' Deyona Gaston, left, during an NCAA college basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande's Zariah Sango, left, is defended by Texas' Ndjakalenga Mweneentanda, right, during an NCAA college basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])