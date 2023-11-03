Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Flour Bluff ends McHi season 3-0 RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: Flour Bluff ends McHi season 3-0 By Delcia Lopez - November 3, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High’s Gabby Estringel (15) dinks a ball over Flour Bluff’s Maggie Croft (15) during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katelyn Pritchard (8) hits against Flour Bluff’s Cylie Wong (13) during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Flour Bluff’s Maggie Croft (15) rises above McHi’s Karely Cantu (15) and Gabby Estringel (16) during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Yaneli Rocha (4) goes up high for a hit against Flour Bluff’s Cylie Wong (13) during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katelyn Vaden with a hit against Flour Bluff during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Yaneli Rocha (4) and Karley Cantu (15) during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katelyn Vaden with a hit against Flour Bluff during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Yaneli Rocha, left, reacts to a miss by Katelyn Vaden, right, during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Yaneli Rocha (4) hits against Flour Bluff’s Kate Croft (7) and Maggie Croft, (15) during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Gabby Estringel (16), with a hit against Flour Bluff’s Maggie Croft (15) during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katherine Williamson(6), dinks a ball over Flour Bluff’s Cylie Wong (13) during their Class 5A Area Round match Friday at Harlingen South High School. Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Mission Vets hands undefeated Roma a defeat 38-35 Flour Bluff ends McHi season again, to play Pioneer next Hidalgo County sets target date for jail expansion in Willacy San Benito march to honor victims of ‘Matanza’ on Sunday Nonprofit pushing for dual language expansion in McAllen schools