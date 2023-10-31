Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Lady Bears sweep Lady Panthers 3-0 RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: Lady Bears sweep Lady Panthers 3-0 By Delcia Lopez - October 31, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA High’s Julianna Guajardo, left, hits against Weslaco High’s Isabella Stroman, right during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Julianna Guajardo, right hits against Weslaco High’s Isabella Stroman, left, during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Mia Dominguez, right, hits against Weslaco’s Elizabeth Craig, left, during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Kamila Figueroa, right, hits against Weslaco’s Elizabeth Craig, left, during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Elizabeth Craig, left, hits against PSJA High’s Kamila Figueroa, right, during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA High’s Julianna Guajardo, middle, hits against Weslaco High’s Isabella Stroman, left, and Jazmyn Cano, right, during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA’s Julianna Guajardo, right, hits against Weslaco High’s Jazmyn Cano, left, during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Isabella Stroman, left, hits against PSJA High’s Karina Lucio, right, during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Weslaco High’s Isabella Stroman, left, blocks a shot by PSJA High’s Karina Lucio, right, during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA’s Julianna Guajardo, right, hits against Weslaco High’s Isabella Stroman, left, during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA’s Mia Dominguez, right, reacts after a kill against Weslaco High during a UIL Class 6A bi-district game at Weslaco High school gymnasium on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen Memorial defeats Brownsville Pace on the road to advance Brownsville St. Joseph falls to Katy St. John XXIII PSJA North’s Garcia twins commit to play football at UTRGV PSJA sweeps Weslaco, will play S.A. Brennan next Weslaco diner serves up homestyle burgers y mas