Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial falls in quarterfinal By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - November 9, 2021 ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial's Madisyn Sosa(4) slumps over after a 2nd set loss to Gregory-Portland during a quarterfinal match at Alice High school gymnasium Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Alice, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial's Madison Amaya (8), Amare Hernandez (14) and Beliza Longoria (2) hold hands during the 3rd set of a quarterfinal match at Alice High school gymnasium Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Alice, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial's Alicia Zielger (10), Kassie Falcon (3) and Madisyn Sosa(4) dive for a ball against Gregory-Portland during the 3rd set of a quarterfinal match at Alice High school gymnasium Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Alice, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial's Beliza Longoria (2) looks bewildered on a call in the 3rd set against Gregory-Portland in a quarterfinal match at Alice High school gymnasium Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Alice, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial's coach Ashley Doffing calls for time during the 3rd set against Gregory-Portland in a quarterfinal match at Alice High school gymnasium Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Alice, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez (14) looks over as Gregory Portland celebrates a win in a quarterfinal match at Alice High school gymnasium Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Alice, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial's Eliane Silberman (7) hits a ball against Gregory-Portland's Canyen Rodriguez(10) during the 2nd set of a quarterfinal match at Alice High school gymnasium Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Alice, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedMcAllen Memorial's Beliza Longoria (2) tries in vain to block a shot by Gregory-Portland's Sydney Kuzma(13) during the 2nd set of a quarterfinal match at Alice High school gymnasium Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Alice, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedGregory-Portland's Sydney Kuzma(13), Lindsey Rodriguez (14) and Morgan Suggs (8) celebrate a point against McAllen Memorial's Kassie Falcon (3), and Madison Amaya (8) during the 2nd set of a quarterfinal match at Alice High school gymnasium Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Alice, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])