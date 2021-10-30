Home Local Photo Gallery: Step by step for Kiké LocalLocal NewsMediaNewsPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Step by step for Kiké By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - October 30, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Enrique “kike’ Rodriguez,19, holds his mother hand, Citlalli before his physical therapy session on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Citlalli and Jorge Rodriguez assist their son Enrique “kike’ walk back to his room on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Holding his mothers hand tenderly Kike listens as she asks him what’s the first thing he wants to eat once he leaves the hospital. Kike suffered massive head trauma Sept. 21 when the driver of a Dodge Durango rammed the passenger side of his BMW in San Juan. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Celinda Reyna, a doctor of physical therapist helps Enrique “kike’ Rodriguez,19, get into a replica of a vehicle at South Texas Health System McAllen on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Colorful letters on a window spell out Kik’s Room at South Texas Health System McAllen on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Jorge and Citlalli Rodriguez talk to Kike before a therapy session on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Kike gives his mother a hug after his therapy session alongside his father Jorge on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Enrique ‘Kike” Rodriguez went from fighting for his life at South Texas Health System McAllen last month to learning how to walk and talk again. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Celinda Reyna, a doctor of physical therapy developed a plan for Kike and began executing it the first day he arrived on the sixth floor. His progress has been remarkable for us to see,” she said as Kike practiced climbing up and down the stairs and walking on a treadmill on Thursday, Oct.,21,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Quinta Mazatlán has biggest turnout yet at Halloween party Breaking the banks: IRS reporting law, comptroller nominee alarming local bankers Butterfly festival celebrates 25 years in Mission Former Weslaco candidate charged with swindling thousands Hidalgo County authorities warn of epidemic of deadly fake pills