Flash flood watch issued for entire Rio Grande Valley

A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley and will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Brownville reports that periods of heavy rainfall are expected tonight through Thursday, with an additional 2 to 5 inches of rain expected across portions in the Valley.

Because the grounds in many parts of the Valley are already saturated, any additional rain that occurs over a short period of time could cause flash flooding in low-lying areas of the Valley, the NWS reports.

There’s a 30 % chance of heavy rain tonight with the chances of rain increasing to 80 % on Wednesday and Wednesday night, with severe thunderstorms possible.