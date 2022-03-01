Palacios holds lead over Lopez-Singleterry in Hidalgo County DA’s race early vote

Early voting tallies show Edinburg native Toribio “Terry” Palacios has a comfortable lead over Nereida Lopez-Singleterry in the race for the Democratic nomination for Hidalgo County district attorney.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Hidalgo County elections officials posted the tallies for votes cast during the two-week early voting period, as well as ballots cast via mail. Those results showed Palacios ahead by 2,339 votes.

“It feels good. It feels good,” Palacios said when reached for comment on the early voting results.

Palacios won 16,536 votes to Lopez-Singleterry’s 14,197 votes.

All elections results remain unofficial until canvassed by the Hidalgo County Commissioners’ Court.

Whoever wins tonight’s race for the Democratic nomination will have to face Republican challenger Juan Tijerina in the November general election.

Tijerina, who ran unopposed for the GOP nomination, nonetheless collected 8,342 votes in early voting, county records show.