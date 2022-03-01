Lamantia, Stapleton-Barrera in dead heat for state senate seat

Two Democratic candidates are locked in a tie in the Texas Senate race for District 27, at least according to unofficial Election Day results from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

As of 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, there were still more polls reporting vote tabulations.

Morgan Lamanta and Sara Stapleton-Barrera appear to be headed for a runoff with the former accounting for 33.46% of the vote in the Democratic primary, receiving 13,015 votes to the former’s 12,819. In Hidalgo County, Lamantia earned 4,754 votes, or 49.37%, over Stapleton-Barrera, Alex Dominguez and Salomon Torres.

Dominguez earned 1,711 votes in Hidalgo County, or 17.77%, while Stapleton-Barrera earned 2,365 votes and Torres earned 800 votes.

In the Republican race for State Senate District 27, Adam Hinojosa earned 51.53% of the vote with 12,748 votes to Raul Torres’ 5,419 and Isreal Salinas’ 2,177.

Torres came away with 1,000 over Salinas’ 476 in Hidalgo County while Adam Hinojosa earned 888 votes.

The Republican ticket for State Senate District 20 saw ​​Westley Wright with a commanding lead over Johnny Partain with 74.45% of the vote, 10,413 votes to 3,701. In Hidalgo County, Wright took 4,484 total votes over Partain’s 2,512 votes.

Ryan Guillen, the incumbent state representative in District 31, was ahead with 51.87% of the vote over two challenges, Mike Monreal and Alena Berlanga. Guillen took 2,618 votes to Monreal’s 2,090 and Berlanga’s 572.