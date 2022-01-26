Musk Foundation awards Brownsville ISD additional $2 million

The Musk Foundation has awarded the Brownsville Independent School District an additional $2 million plus, district officials announced this morning.

BISD will receive $2,533,346 which will be used for the purchase technology equipment such as, interactive panels, desktop computers, iPads, and laptops.

“This will provide our students the necessary tools to fill in the learning gaps that were felt during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Superintendent René Gutiérrez said in a media release.

The Musk Foundation in 2021 awarded the district $2,412,000 and these monies were used to expand several of the Career and Technical Education programs and academies.