TSTC students, alumni highlight their skills at Industry Job Fair

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — More than 400 Texas State Technical College students and alumni recently discussed their job skills and qualifications with representatives from some 70 companies at TSTC’s Industry Job Fair at the Harlingen location on Thursday, April 4.

Business and industry representatives described their company cultures, job benefits, and the qualifications they are looking for in potential candidates for employment.

“The level of participation was impressive,” said Viviana Espinoza, TSTC’s Career Services director in Harlingen. “Every business at the job fair knows our students are ready to work.”

TSTC Drafting and Design program alumnus Danny Torres is now a senior technician for Hanson Professional Services Inc., a full-service engineering consulting firm.

“We are looking to hire individuals who have experience with the software program Autodesk Civil 3D,” he said. “It allows us to model areas such as drainage, parking lots and roadways.”

Ruben Mireles is human resources director for Harlingen Medical Center.

“It’s great to see the students expand their vision of where they want to apply,” he said. “Our staff works with new employees to help them grow professionally.”

Stephen Barba, talent acquisition manager for Texas Materials in Round Rock, said his focus was to fill jobs for diesel mechanics and electricians.

“Our company usually hires experienced individuals, and that will now include entry-level candidates,” he said. “We are a family-oriented construction firm that has a focus on the safety of our employees.”

Moises Govea, of Mission, is studying for a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology. He said it was his first time attending the job fair.

“I wanted to get to know the representatives from the utility companies that are related to the Electrical Lineworker program,” he said. “I met with American Electric Power and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. These companies have my interest because they care for the safety of their employees.”

Jess Johnson, an Austin native who lives in Harlingen, is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Building Construction Technology. She said her experience interacting with the business representatives was worthwhile.

“I visited with companies such as H.B. Neild, Joeris and Whitten,” she said. “Some of the questions I was asked were about my education, what experience I had in building construction, and how I developed an interest in the field.”

Registration for TSTC’s summer and fall semesters is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.