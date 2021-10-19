BISD bands advance to Area G competition

Marching bands from all six Brownsville Independent School District early college high schools received Superior Division 1 ratings at the annual Pigskin Jubilee marching exhibition held Saturday at Bobby Morrow Stadium in San Benito, taking the first step toward qualifying for state competition in November at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Marching bands from Lopez, Pace, Porter and Veterans Memorial early college high schools qualified for the Area G 5A marching competition to be held Saturday at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco, while bands from Hanna and Rivera qualified for the Area G 6A competition the following Saturday at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Stadium in Pharr.

Twenty-eight bands from across the Rio Grande Valley will compete at Weslaco, with the top 10 bands advancing to the finals and five of those earning a trip to San Antonio, BISD Fine Arts Director Michael Garcia said.

Twenty-two bands are competing in the Area G 6A contest, with 10 advancing to the finals and four of those earning berths in San Antonio, Garcia said.

“The kids are really enjoying performing again,” Garcia said, adding that there have been “very minimal problems with COVID 19 thanks to the vaccines and the protocols we have in place.”

Tickets at the gate are $5 for a wristband at both events. On Saturday, Lopez performs at 10:30 a.m., followed by Veterans Memorial at 11:15, Pace at 2:30 p.m. and Porter at 3:15. Preliminary results will be announced at 5:15 p.m. and the finals begin at 7:30 p.m.

On Oct. 30, Rivera competes at 11:15 a.m. and Hanna at 2:30 p.m. Preliminary results will be announced at 5 p.m. and finals begin at 7:30 p.m.

