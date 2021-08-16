Students in the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District returned to classes Monday amid optimism for the first full year of in-person instruction in three years.

Superintendent Gonzalo Salazar said the vast majority of Los Fresnos’ 10,700 students showed up for classes, almost all of them wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19, as recommended by the district.

“We were all encouraged by the understanding the students demonstrated for what we will need to do to stay safe and recover from this pandemic,” Salazar said early in the afternoon, adding that teachers, students and staff were optimistic about the prospects for a successful school year in 2021-2022.

Los Fresnos is encouraging but not requiring face masks for all unvaccinated students, staff and visitors at its 14 campuses.

Academically, Los Fresnos is among the most successful school districts in South Texas, consistently winning accolades from the Texas Education Agency.

Geographically, LFCISD is the largest school district in Cameron County, covering 487 square miles. It serves the northern portion of Brownsville, the towns of Bayview, Indian Lake and western portion of Rancho Viejo, and the unincorporated communities of Arroyo City, Arroyo Gardens-La Tina Ranch, Chula Vista-Orason, Del Mar Heights, Green Valley Farms, Las Yescas, Laureles, and Olmito.

