Hidalgo County COVID death toll crosses 3,000 mark as 10 deaths, 483 new cases reported

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported 483 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths Monday, pushing the death toll in the county to 3,003.

The deaths included six residents above the age of 70; the rest were below the age of 50, with two in their 30s.

They hailed from Alamo, Alton, Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission and San Juan, six of them men and four women.

Hospitalizations remained high Monday, with the county reporting 455 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 108 of them in intensive care units.

Of Monday’s new cases, 112 were reported as confirmed and 371 as probable, bringing the county to a total of 103,752 cases, 64,526 reported as confirmed, 36,957 as probable and 2,269 as suspect.