Brownsville student wins Carl’s Jr. 2021 Founder’s Scholarship

A Brownsville student is among the 10 students nationwide selected to receive the 2021 Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder’s Scholarship.

Each winner will receive $10,000 towards tuition at the university of their choosing.

According to a news release, Tofik Hamscho of Brownsville will use his scholarship money to attend the University of Texas at Austin.

This year in honor of the company’s founders, Carl’s Jr. awarded $100,000 to outstanding high school students who exhibit impeccable academic performance; have demonstrated leadership and participation in their school and community and who have financial need in pursuing a college degree. Since 1998, Carl’s Jr. has granted more than one million dollars to 1,000-plus deserving students.

“This year’s recipients shared compelling stories that made it easy for our judging panel to make their selections,” said Ned Lyerly, CEO of CKE Restaurants. “Among our recipients, three are Carl’s Jr. crew members, two were valedictorians of their graduating class and eight had a 4.0 GPA.”

The other winners are:

Karen Orozco of Desert Hot Springs, Calif., University of California – Irvine

Kyle Li of Monrovia, Calif., Princeton University

Gustavo Valenzuela of McFarland, Calif., University of California – Los Angeles

Gavin Garcia of Olivehurst, Calif., California State University

Lydia Belay of Aurora, Colo., Harvard College

Eric Montes of Denver, Colo., Stanford University

Henry Trinh of Queens, N.Y., Harvey Mudd College

Tucker Bundy of Idabel, Okla., Oklahoma State University

Tess Barnett of Salem, Ore., Corban University

The Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder’s Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in states where Carl’s Jr. operates.