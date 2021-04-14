TSC, Brownsville to host a TSC student-only vaccine clinic

Texas Southmost College and the City of Brownsville will host a student-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

All TSC students 18-years and older are eligible to register (CLICK HERE TO REGISTER) for the clinic on a first-come, first-served basis. This is a park and walk-in clinic. It is not a drive-thru.

To receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, students must register with the city of Brownsville, show proof of eligibility by presenting a current TSC student ID, have a valid TSC student email and phone number.

The clinic will be held at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center, 01 Mexico Blvd. on Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m.