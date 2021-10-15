Jiffy Lube set to open in Brownsville

Motorists will have a new option for oil changes and maintenance services starting next week in Brownsville.

One of the latest construction projects in the Paseo de la Resaca retail area has included a Jiffy Lube, near Wendy’s not far from the corner of Paredes Line Road and Ruben Torres Boulevard.

Jiffy Lube, a leading national automotive maintenance provider for more than 40 years, is opening its new location Thursday, Oct. 21.

The location will be owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC. The buisiness will provide automotive services for tires, brakes, battery service and alignments as well as oil changes.

Located at 209 America Drive, the Jiffy Lube Multicare location will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

No appointment is necessary.

“We are looking forward to serving the Brownsville community with the opening of our state-ofthe-art location,” said Steve Isom, Executive Vice President of Stonebriar. “As an industry leader, Jiffy Lube is known for convenient, quality vehicle maintenance and oil changes. We are eager for Brownsville residents to experience the Jiffy Lube difference for their car care needs beyond oil changes – which includes brakes, tires, alignments and much more.”

For information about Jiffy Lube or to learn more about vehicle maintenance, visit JiffyLubeBrownsville.com.