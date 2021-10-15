Man dies in auto-pedestrian crash north of Alamo

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Friday morning.

DPS says in a news release that the fatal crash happened at approximately 7:05 a.m. on Alamo Road south of Minnesota Road in an area north of Alamo.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a male pedestrian was walking northbound on Alamo Road when struck by a white Ford Edge traveling southbound on Alamo Road,” the release states.

DPS says the driver of the Ford stopped and rendered aid, but that the pedestrian died at the scene.

DPS identified the pedestrian as 29-year-old James Rodriguez, an Alamo resident.