DPS seeks suspect in Palmview crash that left man in critical condition

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in finding the driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash that happened Monday night and left the victim in critical condition, according to a press release.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred on La Homa Road north of 2 Mile Line Road, north of Palmview.

At about 7:40 p.m. on June 3, the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling northbound on La Homa Road when they stopped to secure a jug of water from their rear seat, the release said.

Meanwhile, an older model tan Chevrolet pickup truck was also traveling northbound when it approached the Sonic and struck its driver, now a pedestrian as he was out of his vehicle, with its right front side and fled the scene, according to the release.

The pedestrian was then transported to South Texas Health System McAllen where he remains in critical condition.

DPS troopers are further investigating the auto-pedestrian crash.

DPS is asking the public to come forth with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect driving the tan Chevrolet pickup or the vehicle. It has damage to the right front side.

If one has information regarding this case, call the DPS Weslaco office at (956) 565-7600.