McAllen police open homicide investigation after man found dead in residence

The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a man as a homicide.

Lt. Joel Morales said that police responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Houston Ave. where they found a deceased adult male at 9:36 a.m. on Thursday.

“We believe it’s a homicide,” Morales said.

An autopsy has been ordered and authorities are withholding the man’s identification until his next-of-kin has been notified.

No other information was immediately released and police continue to investigate.