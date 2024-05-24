Edinburg’s Bert Ogden Buick-GMC wins fourth consecutive Dealer of the Year Award

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bert Ogden Buick-GMC of Edinburg is celebrating its fourth consecutive Dealer of the Year Award. The announcement was made during a May 23 luncheon honoring dealership staff in the store’s lobby at Expressway I69-C and Trenton Road.

Buick GMC’s South-Central Regional Director Steve Burns noted at the event that the award is given to only 22 Buick-GMC dealerships across the country. They are the top 1% of dealers based on sales, service, and overall customer satisfaction ratings.

“This is the ‘Elite of the Elite’ award,” Burns said. “You are number two in the state of Texas from a volume standpoint and top 25 (in sales) for the nation, which is a great job. But this award is not just for the front end, it’s for the entire operation, so this is a big, big deal.”

Bert Ogden Buick-GMC is the original Bert Ogden dealership founded in 1972 just a stone’s throw from its present location. The Bert Ogden Auto Group now has 23 locations, representing 24 brands.

“This where it all started for Bob and Janet,” said Bert Ogden Auto Group CEO Natasha Del Barrio. “This staff is a high-caliber force that pushes the bar for success higher each year, and here we are celebrating your success once again.”

Bert Ogden Buick-GMC General Manager Billy Kelley also thanked his staff for achieving the award, and gave a nod to Dealer Principals Bob and Janet Vackar.

“It’s amazing to be able to play in this level of competition, and that wouldn’t be possible without the courage and the ability to make the investment, to have the inventory, to hire the best people. I want to thank Bob and Janet Vackar for all that they have done.”

The ceremony closed with Janet sharing her personal memories of the store and Bob looking forward to the years ahead.

“I know my parents are smiling down, because this is amazing,” Janet said. “We have such great people here. People like Gilbert (Valadez) and Bill (Overstreet) have been with us so many years. All of you are the best of the best, and I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of you.”

“What makes this dealership win this award year after year after year, is the hard work of this staff in all areas,” Bob said. This is quite an honor. The last few years have been a challenge, but we’re getting past the (new car) inventory crunch, and hopefully the next few years will be very good for us, and we’ll continue to win this award.”