Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Independent School District extended recognition to more than 1,500 students on Wednesday, inviting parents, faculty and staff into the Rivera Early College High School gymnasium to help celebrate their accomplishments.

Superintendent Jesus H. Chavez introduced several members of the BISD Board of Trustees, which he said as a group has “a tremendous big heart for our children and the betterment of education.”

Chavez then told the students that their presence at the ceremony showed BISD is having success in preparing them for life and education beyond high school.

Chavez is a Brownsville native, BISD and University of Texas graduate who said he was wearing his UT-Austin pin.

“I mention that because we want you to succeed with us, graduate from high school and, yes, go beyond high school,” Chavez said. He then urged parents to “make sure that they do well while they’re here with us, but make a plan for them so that they continue their education, whether it be a certificate for a special career that they’re interested in, or for a college or university degree.”

The ceremony came in the closing days of a successful 2023-2024 school year. Among the students recognized were members of the Veterans Memorial Early College High School One Act Play company that recently returned from Austin after placing fourth in state 5-A competition.

As the ceremony took place, BISD teams were in Kansas City, Missouri, this week for the Destination Imagination Global Finals, and they were recognized: Garden Park Elementary for Engineering Challenge; Gonzalez Elementary for Fine Arts Challenge and Scientific Challenge; Paredes Elementary for Service Learning Challenge; Garcia Middle School for Fine Arts Challenge; Brownsville Early College High School for Technical Challenge; and Porter ECHS for Scientific Challenge.

Also recognized were students who participated in the South Border Bridge regional competition: Keller, Ortiz, Paredes and Pullam elementary schools, two teams from Manzano Middle School and one from Garcia, as well as teams from Porter and Veterans Memorial high schools.

The University Interscholastic League’s top three academic winners were recognized from Ben Brite, Palm Grove, Southmost, Castaneda, Champion, Morningside, Martin, Russell, Sharp, Benavides, Pullam, Gonzalez, Pena, Egly, Paredes, Breeden and Hudson elementary schools, as were Brainsville Inventions and district science fair winners at the elementary and secondary level.

In 2023-2024, girl’s power lifting teams from every BISD high school qualified for the state power lifting championships. Athletic Director Gilbert Leal introduced them all, along with members of the two boys teams that qualified. Porter and Pace.

The Veterans Memorial football team that advanced to the final four of the Class 5-A state championships was introduced, as were two of its members who were named to the state high school super elite team, Gilbert Trejo and Jaime de la Torre.

Leal also introduced State Unified Track Meet teams from Lopez, Veterans and Porter that qualified for the state meet in Austin. The Unified meet features special needs athletes competing alongside their non-disabled counterparts.

The ceremony concluded with Leal introducing the Valley’s top-rated soccer team from Brownsville Lopez.

“This team qualified as the regional finalist, district champs, bi-district champs, area champions, regional quarter-final champions, regional semi-final champions and our regional finalist,” Leal said.

Team members were: Arnoldo de la Cruz, Pedro Gomez, Michael Pineda, Kevin Baez, Johnathan Gomez, Lorenzo Martinez, Jesus Hernandez, Diego Guerra, Ramon Zuniga, Angel Pompa, Armando Rodriguez, Pedro Olivarez, Jose Morales, Felipe Mendez, Jose Luis Resendez, Esteban Juarez, Enrique Rodriguez, Rogelio Garcia, Damian Resendez, Jose Salvador, Fernando Hernandez and Diego Alejandro Gomez.

“Congratulations, great season,” Leal said, also introducing Ali Valadez, two-time state power lifting state champion from Veterans Memorial, before Assistant Athletic Director Sandra Powers introduced the top-rated middle school athletic teams in various sports.

To see more photos from the student recognition ceremony, visit the Brownsville Independent School District’s Facebook.