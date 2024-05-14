Cameron County ceremony honors fallen law enforcement officers

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As bagpipes played and the U.S. flag rose high overhead, law enforcement officers from Cameron County and across South Texas paid tribute Tuesday morning to fellow officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz hosted the annual ceremony, which came as part of National Peace Officers Memorial Day and took place in front of the Cameron County Judicial Building on East Harrison Street in Brownsville.

The ceremony honored all officers who have fallen in service to their communities and specifically the seven, including HSI Special Agent Jaime Zapata, who have fallen since 2011.

Also honored was Lt. Milton Resendez, who was shot and killed during a police pursuit on Oct. 17, 2023 in San Benito.

In addition to Zapata and Resendez, officers who have died in the line of duty in the Valley include:

>> U.S. Border Patrol Agent Javier Vega Jr. in 2016

>> Mission police Officer Jose Luis “Speedy” Espericueta Jr. in 2019

>> DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019

>> McAllen police Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr. in 2020

>> McAllen police Officer Ismael Z. Chavez in 2020

Brownsville police Chief Felix Sauceda said officers take an oath of allegiance when they agree to serve to do so with the understanding that one day they might be called to make the ultimate sacrifice.

“We do it for public safety. We do it so that others can be safe, feel safe and be safe,” Sauceda said.

“We can’t forget about the ripple effect of that loss, either. We can’t forget about the loss of that individual’s life has caused within the community, to their families, to their loved ones and everyone else,” the chief said.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, a wreath was placed, to which a ribbon was pinned representing each of the seven most recently fallen officers.

Victor Escalon, South Texas regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, represented DPS at the ceremony.

“Today, let us draw inspiration from the enduring legacy of those that have gone before us. Let us reaffirm our pledge to serve with honor, integrity and compassion, values that define our profession and light our path each day,” he said.

Marcus Joachim, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI regional office in San Antonio, said that in 2023, 60 officers died in the line of duty across the U.S.

“Each of these fallen officers knowingly faced danger every day they came to work,” Joachim said.

“Each morning when they left their families, when they kissed their wives and kids, they knew there was a chance they may not make it home that night. But they, like all other officers, accept the risk. They went out to meet danger so that others could be safe, and they did so with remarkable bravery,” he said.

Remarkably, those 60 officers ran into the face of danger instead of away from it, Joachim said, adding that the U.S. is on track to exceed the number killed this year.

As the ceremony ended, Saenz made a pledge to the families of those who have died in the line of duty in Cameron County “that on our watch they will never be forgotten.”

The district attorney also renewed his promise that the law enforcement officers in his jurisdiction would continue to serve with integrity “so that our families can work, play and worship in peace.”