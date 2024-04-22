Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Early voting for the May 4 elections began Monday morning.

Polls opened at 7 a.m., and will be open until 7 p.m. at the 30 voting locations throughout Hidalgo County. Those hours remain in effect through Saturday. There is no early voting on Sunday, but the polls open up on April 29 at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. through April 30.

In Cameron County, polls opened at 9 a.m. and will be open to 7 p.m. throughout the week. There are more than 20 locations throughout the county.

On Saturday, early voting runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no early voting on Sunday. The polls will open at 9 a.m. on April 29 and will close at 7 p.m. through April 30.

Voters will need at least one of the seven approved forms of identification in order to cast their ballots, including a Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS); a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS; a Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS; a Texas Handgun License issued by DPS; a United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph; a United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph; or a United States Passport (book or card).

Registered voters who may not have one of the acceptable forms of photo identification may still be able to cast their vote with one of seven forms of approved photo identification and by signing a declaration of impediment at the polls explaining why the voter was reasonably unable to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo identification.

Those supporting documents include a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document), a current utility bill, a bank statement, a government check, a paycheck, or a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address (which includes the voter’s voter registration certificate).

For more information, voters in Hidalgo County can visit www.hidalgocounty.us/elections or call (956) 318-2570.

For more information, voters in Cameron County can visit cameronvotes.com or call (956) 544-0809.