Edinburg man dies in major crash; driver sought

The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a major three-vehicle crash in Edinburg that killed a 49-year-old man Saturday evening.

A DPS news release stated that troopers responded to FM 1925 and Uresti Road east of Edinburg at approximately 6:34 p.m. Saturday in reference to the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a silver Chevrolet Malibu, which had a passenger, was traveling eastbound on FM 1925 when he lost control of the vehicle, veered into the westbound lanes and hit a mailbox and a fence.

A black Tahoe driven by a man with three women as passengers was traveling westbound on FM 1925, but stopped after seeing the Chevrolet Malibu lose control, according to the release.

A white Chevrolet Camaro driven by a man then swerved to avoid the Chevrolet Malibu, lost control and side-swiped the Chevrolet Tahoe.

The occupants of the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chevrolet Camaro were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu fled the scene.

Edinburg resident Edgar Ivan Garcia, 49, the passenger of the Chevrolet Malibu, died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu is asked to call DPS at (956) 565-7600.