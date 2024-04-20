Mexican authorities investigating missing Starr County juvenile’s death

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The body of a male juvenile who had been missing since Thursday was “recovered” by family members on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, according to Starr County authorities who were searching for him this weekend.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday evening that the missing juvenile, who remains unidentified, was found dead “on the Mexican side of the river” and that Mexican authorities are investigating.

Authorities said Friday that they were searching for the juvenile, together with Texas Game Wardens, U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas National Guard, in El Refugio near the riverbank.

“We are saddened to announce that the missing juvenile has been found deceased,” the sheriff’s office said, attributing the news to the family. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this most difficult time.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and assistance during the search efforts and ask that you continue to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”