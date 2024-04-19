Edcouch man sentenced for violent, sexually explicit child porn

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 41-year-old Edcouch man was sentenced to prison for downloading over 100 sexually explicit and violent videos of children, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

On Feb. 28, 2019, a federal jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes before convicting Miguel Martinez following a two-day trial, the release said.

On Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane ordered Martinez to serve 14 years in federal prison and to pay a total of $6,000 in restitution followed by five years of supervised release.

Martinez will also need to register as a sex offender and comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to kids and the internet.

Law enforcement became aware of Martinez following an investigation in spring of 2012 into persons using the internet to traffic child pornography.

Martinez utilized a peer-to-peer network offering to distribute and receive videos of child sex abuse material.

On Nov. 14, 2012, authorities executed a search warrant at Martinez’s residence where they seized a computer and various external storage media devices.

“A forensic examination of the devices revealed 123 videos and images of children under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct including bondage and acts of violence against them,” the release said. “Some of the images are of known victims as identified through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

Martinez admitted to downloading the child sexual abuse material found on his computer and external storage in an interview.

The material was found stored in a folder labeled “Mike’s Stuff.”

During the trial, Martinez denied any wrongdoing and testified that he couldn’t remember the events that transpired at the time of the execution of the warrant.

Martinez will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.