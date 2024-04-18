Cameron County sheriff deputy’s gun fires during struggle with suspect

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man is under arrest after the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to take a deputy’s holstered firearm, causing the gun to discharge.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies on Tuesday responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 6400 block of Tabitha Circle in Brownsville at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Authorities made contact with the woman who called in the complaint, who said that a man she allows to stay on the property on a sofa outside the home arrived there intoxicated and was causing a disturbance.

“The complainant informed Sheriff Deputies the subject had left prior to arrival,” the release stated. “While Sheriff Deputies were taking down the complainant’s information, the subject arrived wanting to speak to the Deputies.”

That man is Noel Jose Arieata Paez, who showed deputies a “United States Immigration document that was titled ‘Warrant of Arrest.’”

The deputies determined he was under the influence of an unknown drug and tried to detain him by placing handcuffs on him, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said he resisted and that a struggle ensued.

“During the struggle Arieata Paez grabbed a Sheriff Deputy’s handgun and attempted to pull it out of the holster,” the release stated.

While he was not able to remove the gun from its holster, the firearm discharged while still in the deputy’s holster, according to the release.

“Nobody was struck by the discharged bullet projectile,” the release stated.

Deputies used pepper spray and a stun gun on Arieata Paez, who was then arrested and charged with attempting to take a weapon from an officer, aggravated assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.

He remains held in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on a total of $108,000 in bonds.