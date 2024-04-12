Brownsville man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 45-year-old Brownsville man on Thursday pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for fatally stabbing a 21-year-old man to death in 2022, court records show.

Eric Salinas Quintero had been charged with murder, but reached a deal with prosecutors for the lesser charge.

Salinas fatally stabbed Victor Manuel Hernandez Jr. on July 10, 2022 at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the 6000 block of Danubio Court.

Police found Hernandez on the ground in the parking area of an apartment complex there.

He was bleeding from his neck and leg areas, police said previously.

He was taken to Valley Regional Medical Center where he died the following day.

Salinas is scheduled for sentencing in May.