Donna man gets 30 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child

A Donna man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following a guilty verdict for continuous sexual abuse of an 11-year-old child, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury in the trial against 21-year-old Anthony Calderon returned a guilty verdict on Sept. 5, 2023.

Calderon was sentenced by the 464th District Court of Hidalgo County on Wednesday.

On Sept. 27, 2019, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched in reference to the sexual abuse of a child involving Calderon and the 11-year-old, according to the release.

The investigation revealed that Calderon had been sexually abusing the child on a continuous basis.

“Throughout the trial, evidence and testimony showed the disturbing manner in which the continuous acts of sexual abuse occurred,” the release said.

Calderon received 20 years on a count of indecency with a child by contact and 10 years on a count of prohibited sexual conduct.

“The jury’s verdict tells the entire community that the sexual exploitation of children is a heinous crime that will not be tolerated in Hidalgo County,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said in the release. “I am thankful for the dedication shown by the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners in constantly striving to make Hidalgo County safer for children.”